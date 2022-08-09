MLB The Show 22's Adds Field Of Dreams Program Because If They Build It, Players Will Come

America's pastime and the most beautiful game in the world led to one of the most beautiful movies in the world back in 1989: Field of Dreams. As part of MLB's new Field of Dreams Game tradition in Iowa, MLB The Show 22 begins a special featured program today, complete with some of the greatest baseball players of all time as rewards. It's like we dipped ourselves in magic waters.

The Field of Dreams Featured Program, which kicks off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET today, features nine boss-level players to select, split into the Future Stars, Flashback, and Legends categories.

For Future Stars, you'll be able to choose from Pirates shortstop (for now) Oneil Cruz, Tigers center fielder Riley Greene, and Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. All three are rated at 99, giving them a very good shot of making your squad.

Welcome to the Field of Dreams! 🌽#MLBTheShow 22's newest featured program will have 9 total bosses and will be live today around noon PT.

Our first 3️⃣ Bosses are all Future Stars!

Who is the choice here? #MLBatFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/eP8j3r51Jp — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) August 9, 2022

The Flashback bosses choice pack contains three still-playing stars who had incredible seasons in the past. You can choose from Reds first baseman Joey Votto, Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina, and Royals pitcher Zack Greinke. All three are likely headed to the Hall of Fame.

Last up is the Legends pack. This contains a choice of former Orioles second baseman Brian Roberts as well as Cubs third baseman Ron Santo and Tigers center fielder Al Kaline. You may notice that none of these players are corner outfielders or relief pitchers, so it remains to be seen if there are other surprises in store for us over the next 10 days.

Alongside the new program, a new Showdown is available. In the Field of Dreams Showdown, you'll face off against Zack Greinke at the Field of Dreams itself, but what out for any nonbelievers who may accidentally walk over the field. Now please ease my pain and let me score a few runs.

The Field of Dreams Game became a reality last year, and the White Sox beat the Yankees via a movie-worthy walkoff home run. Actor Ray Liotta, who famously played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the film, died earlier this year at 67.