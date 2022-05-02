MLB The Show 22 Spring Cleanup: Which Bosses Are Best?

With baseball in the air, MLB The Show 22 has finally released its second Diamond Dynasty program: Spring Cleanup. The follow-up to Faces Of The Franchise is set to expire in three weeks (May 20th) and features new missions and moments, and a brand new Spring Showers Conquest Map to earn XP towards one of the five program bosses: Milestone Zack Britton, 1971 All-Star Tom Seaver, 1959 All-Star Ernie Banks, 1953 Breakout Eddie Mathews, and 2000 2nd Half David Justice.

The featured program's XP path includes two Spring Cleanup boss choice packs and is loaded with legend icons, unlockables, theme choice packs, and three returning Diamond Classics packs, which include fan-favorite throwbacks like Prospect Alec Bohm and Postseason David Price. It also comes with the Bosses Band Event with Breakout Wade Boggs and Postseason Johnny Bench that rewards 2,000 XP per win, and the new Kansas City Nike City Connect program that features a Veteran Brett Saberhagen player item and collects the Royals' art deco-inspired alternate uniforms.

Each Spring Cleanup boss is a 93 overall with splits that can counter existing metas and turn team weaknesses into strengths. They're not perfect, but we love them anyway so we've put together a primer on which new program cards you should spring forward with (or sell via the marketplace).

David Justice (LF) - New York Yankees

Spring Cleanup boss 2000 2nd Half David Justice.

The Ohio heartthrob had a career second half in 2000, hitting 20 home runs and 305/.391/.585 in 78 games with the Yankees before taking home the American League Championship MVP award and his second World Series ring. In other words, Justice's bat has serious pop. He’s a 6'3 lefty that rivals other 90+ left fielders (Albert Pujols, Christian Yelich) and while his low speed stat downgrades his fielding, he has a quick swing for a big frame and one that launches the ball with power. His splits against left-handed pitchers are also a fit for higher difficulties like Hall Of Fame and at his position, he's a must for stadiums like Houston's Minute Maid Park and for late-game heroics off the bench.

Eddie Mathews (3B) - Atlanta Braves

Spring Cleanup boss 1953 Breakout Eddie Mathews.

The Boston Braves legend is the quintessential third baseman. He has contact, power, vision, a solid arm, and a colorful 1953 Topps card design that screams drive-ins and Leave It To Beaver. The only issue is it's Eddie Mathews and you'll either love him or hate him. Mathews' unorthodox swing can take some getting used to and while his 109 power against lefties is a plus this early on, he's locked at one position due to a lack of secondaries. His potential is high since it's only May, but he's better off as a buy-and-try with the other options that are currently at third (Ron Santo, Nolan Arenado).

Ernie Banks (SS) - Chicago Cubs

Spring Cleanup boss 1959 All-Star Ernie Banks.

"Mr. Cub" became Chicago's first African-American player in 1953, en route to 14 All-Star games and back-to-back National League MVP awards in 1958 and 1959. His Spring Cleanup card pays tribute to his Hall Of Fame repertoire and it's a bit of an underrated pick as his hitting splits are a perfect counter to the H/9 stats of popular right and left-handed pitchers. Banks' low speed means he will have to hustle for extra base hits, but his fielding and reaction makes him one of the more complete defensive options at shortstop. He's no Trea Turner or Bobby Witt Jr. and he doesn't need to be as a parallel level five version of his 93 overall boss card maxes out with 121 contact against lefties.

Tom Seaver (SP) - New York Mets

Spring Cleanup boss 1971 All-Star Tom Seaver.

Tom Seaver's 93 All-Star card is an enigma of sorts. It's a right-handed cheese thrower thanks to a 95 mph four-seam fastball, an above-average sinker, and an absurd 86 mph slider that has 92 break, but the Mets legend has a higher stamina than H/9 attribute and a "Generic Windup 1" delivery that differs from his animations in The Show 20 and The Show 21. The latter is likely a placeholder issue and one that can be rectified to make his pitch mix more effective in online modes, but for now, Seaver chucks baseballs like a bench coach at the Home Run Derby and that's just bad news.

Zack Britton (CP) - Baltimore Orioles

Spring Cleanup boss Milestone Series Zack Britton.

Zack Britton is the unanimous Spring Cleanup pick. Why? Two words: outlier and sinker. The Orioles prospect rose to fame in the mid-2010s after converting 60 straight saves as a closing pitcher (an AL record) and posting a 0.54 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 67 innings during the 2016 campaign. His 93 Prime was a beloved World Series/Daily Moments reward, but his new Milestone series version is a better reflection of his accolades with 120 H/9, 99 velocity, and a sinker and slider combo that staples 99 break onto each one. Throw in Outlier I on his primary pitch and original card art courtesy of San Diego Studio, and Britton is sure to be a lock in your team's bullpen until The Show 23.