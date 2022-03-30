MLB The Show 22: Release Time And How To Play Early

Here's when you can play ball--which is even earlier if you have the cash.

By on

Comments

MLB The Show 22 is out very soon, finally giving us a chance to send a towering drive over the fence once again and--for the first time--to do so on Nintendo Switch in addition to Xbox and PlayStation systems. But just when can you play ball? Well, that depends on what you're paying for the game, and we break down MLB The Show 22 release times below.

MLB The Show 22 unlock time

For the standard version of the game, including the one included at no extra charge via Xbox Game Pass, MLB The Show 22 will release on April 5. This applies to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch versions.

Now Playing: MLB The Show 22 - Cross-Saves, Cross-Progression and Cross-Play

The PlayStation versions' unlock time is currently set for midnight ET. It's not guaranteed the Xbox and Nintendo versions will also release then, but you should expect it to be at roughly the same time.

MLB The Show 22 early access date

If you purchased MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition, you'll be able to play the game a full four days sooner. Early access for both versions begins April 1, no joke, and the PlayStation Store once again puts the exact time at midnight ET on PS4 and PS5. The MVP Edition is only available on Xbox and PlayStation, but Nintendo Switch players can buy the Digital Deluxe Edition for this early access.

MLB The Show 22 includes cross-platform play and cross-progression, letting you play on the go via Switch and on another system without losing anything you earned. It also includes online co-op in Diamond Dynasty, a new commentary team, and more than 160 legends from baseball's long history.

