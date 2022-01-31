MLB The Show 22 Preorders Are Live For PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch

Though it's unclear when the actual Major League Baseball season will begin, the virtual season will get underway in MLB The Show 22 on April 5. More players than ever before will be able to take the field come Opening Day, as MLB The Show 22 is releasing on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. MLB The Show 22 preorders are starting to pop up at major retailers, and as always, you'll get some bonuses with your preorder.

Keeping with the same format as last year's edition, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will cost $70. PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game will go for $60. Once again, the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass (and Xbox Cloud Gaming) on launch day, so that's definitely something to consider before preordering a copy.

MLB The Show typically has multiple editions to choose from, so we wouldn't be surprised if digital deluxe and more expensive physical copies with additional bonuses popped up in the coming days.

MLB The Show 22 preorder bonuses

If you preorder the PS5 or Xbox Series X version of the game, you'll get 10k Stubs (in-game currency) and five The Show card packs. Preorders for Xbox One, PS4, and Switch editions come with 5k Stubs.