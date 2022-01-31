The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
MLB The Show 22 Preorders Are Live For PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch
Like last year's edition, MLB The Show 22 costs $70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Though it's unclear when the actual Major League Baseball season will begin, the virtual season will get underway in MLB The Show 22 on April 5. More players than ever before will be able to take the field come Opening Day, as MLB The Show 22 is releasing on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. MLB The Show 22 preorders are starting to pop up at major retailers, and as always, you'll get some bonuses with your preorder.
Keeping with the same format as last year's edition, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will cost $70. PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game will go for $60. Once again, the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass (and Xbox Cloud Gaming) on launch day, so that's definitely something to consider before preordering a copy.
MLB The Show typically has multiple editions to choose from, so we wouldn't be surprised if digital deluxe and more expensive physical copies with additional bonuses popped up in the coming days.
MLB The Show 22 preorder bonuses
If you preorder the PS5 or Xbox Series X version of the game, you'll get 10k Stubs (in-game currency) and five The Show card packs. Preorders for Xbox One, PS4, and Switch editions come with 5k Stubs.
Preorder MLB The Show 22 (PS5/Series X)
$70
If you prefer to pick up a physical edition, Best Buy and PlayStation Direct are taking preorders on the PS5 version right now. We've yet to see physical preorders for Xbox. You can also prepurchase a digital copy on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.
Preorder MLB The Show 22
$60
Standard edition preorders for MLB The Show 22 for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are available now. Physical copies for PS4 can be preordered for $60 at Best Buy. Digital editions can be prepurchased on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Nintendo Switch eShop.
GameSpot Best Lists and Recommendations
- The Best Nintendo Switch Games
- The Best Xbox Series X Games To Play Right Now
- The Best PS5 Games So Far
- + Show More GameSpot Best Lists and Recommendations Links (1)
- The 25 Best PC Games To Play Right Now
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation