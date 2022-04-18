MLB The Show 22 Players Can Buy $5 DLC To Donate To Jackie Robinson Foundation

MLB The Show is celebrating the legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson with a new DLC pack, the proceeds of which will go to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

The Jackie Robinson Foundation Pack is now available to purchase for $5 USD. It includes 5,000 Stubs, a JRF Bat skin, a 75th anniversary icon, and the 42 icon. The DLC bundle is available now through April 29 at 6 AM PT, and only people in the US can grab the content.

Robinson was the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball's modern era. "A true trailblazer in many areas including sports, media, and the civil rights movement. Jackie stood for: class, the love of the game and of course, equality. He was a powerful force of positive change, that changed the landscape of sports and the world today," Sony said in a blog post.

100% of the proceeds from the DLC bundle, minus store platform fees, will go to the Jackie Robinson Foundation, which works out to around $3.50.

Some of the items in the Jackie Robinson Foundation Pack

This campaign is in addition to Sony's previously announced plan to donate $1 from every collector's edition sold through December 31, 2022 to the JRF. Sony also donated $1 from every collector's edition purchase for last year's game to the foundation.

Head to Sony's website to read more about the Jackie Robinson donation campaign for MLB The Show 22.

GameSpot's MLB The Show 22 review scored the game a 7/10. "This is an excellent sports game, just as MLB The Show 21 was. The problem is that the list of reasons to upgrade is getting smaller and smaller," Richard Wakeling said.

MLB The Show 22 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.