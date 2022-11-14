MLB The Show 22 Discounted To Lowest Price Yet

MLB The Show 22 launched back in April for $70 on current-gen platforms, and unless you were subscribed to Game Pass, you were left paying a pretty penny to play the baseball game. That has changed, however, as GameStop is currently running a deal that slashes the PS5 version down to just $20.



MLB The Show 22 is actually on sale on multiple platforms through GameStop, including a $10 price on PS4 and a $20 price on Xbox Series X. However, it's PlayStation owners who stand to get the best deal here, seeing as the game is still available on Xbox Game Pass and likely will remain there until MLB The Show 23's release next year.

Building on last year's games with improvements to the Road to the Show mode and the best-in-class Diamond Dynasty, MLB The Show 22 is a terrific baseball game. The cover athlete Shohei Ohtani is a two-way phenom, capable of striking batters out and launching towering home runs, and two-way players can change the dynamic of a game.

Because rewards are given out in Diamond Dynasty much more generously than some other sports games' similar modes, that $20 you pay will likely be the only money you ever pay for MLB The Show 22.

