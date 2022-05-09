MLB The Show 22: Best April Monthly Awards Cards

MLB The Show 22's Monthly Awards Program has returned and April's best highlights a number of breakout performances from Major League Baseball's regular season. This month's rewards include a 92 Lightning Anthony Rizzo--who can be collected for XP towards the Spring Cleanup program--as well as 91 Legend POTM Lightning Andre Dawson, a card that pays tribute to the right fielder's hot start with the Montreal Expos in which he led the National League in home runs in April 1986.

The program's new XP path features more than 20 new cards that can be earned through parallel XP missions and moments based on real-world baseball events, like the New York Mets and the first no-hitter of the 2022 MLB season. There is also the new limited-time April Monthly Awards event with flashback rewards 2019 Topps Now Trevor Story and 2017 Topps Now Madison Bumgarner, and the Mother's Day Flowers Conquest which can be farmed for XP and pink ballplayer/equipment items.

With Topps Now and Monthly Awards cards being pro lineup flexibility and experimentation, we've put together a quick cheat sheet on the best additions to go for. Tip: Rizzo's swing doesn't miss.

Michael King (RP) - New York Yankees

April 2022 Topps Now Michael King

The 26-year-old from Rochester, New York recorded his first major league save on April 14th and a week later, struck out eight hitters--including seven in a row--in a three-inning showing against the Cleveland Guardians (April 22nd). King became just the third reliever in Yankees team history to accomplish the feat and as tribute, his 85 Topps Now card pins strong H/9 and K/9 to a five-pitch mix and a sinker, slurve, and circle change that already have 99 break. His 50 stamina also eats innings for breakfast and can save a team's ace from throwing a key start when it matters most.

Willy Adames (SS) - Milwaukee Brewers

April 2022 Topps Now Willy Adames

After hitting .286/.357/.516 with 24 RBIs in just his first 35 games as a Brewer last season, Adames recorded two home runs and a career-high 7 RBIs against the Pittsburgh Pirates in late April. His Topps Now card is a lower overall, but it offers some 2B/3B versatility with 97 arm strength and 82 reaction and a bat that finds gaps with underrated pop. Adames is a power hitter first and with quirks like Dead Red, First-Pitch Hitter, Rally Monkey, and Fighter–which boosts attributes in the 9th inning or later--he's a valuable addition for budget squads and teams that struggle in extras.

Seiya Suzuki (RF) - Chicago Cubs

April 2022 Topps Now Seiya Suzuki

The Tokyo-born outfielder signed a five-year, $85 million deal in March with the Cubs and made an immediate impact, becoming the only player in league history to record more than four walks and 8 RBIs in their first four games. April's NL Rookie Of The Month can be earned (for free) by collecting Topps Now cards and is an asset due to his power, how his attributes scale, and the fact that Suzuki is MLB The Show 22's first true utility player with multiple secondary positions (3B/SS/LF/CF).

Jordan Romano (CP) - Toronto Blue Jays

April 2022 Monthly Awards Jordan Romano

Markham, Ontario's finest Jordan Romano tied Josh Hader for the most saves (10) in MLB at the end of April, posting a 1.59 ERA and 13 strikeouts while shutting out opponents during the Blue Jays' first opening homestand in Toronto since 2019. He's basically Luigi with a four-seam fastball that can reach 100 mph without Outlier and while his Live Series card benefits from Inside Edge, his Monthly Awards version features a max break slider and 112 pitch clutch to get out of unexpected jams.

J.P. Crawford (SS) - Seattle Mariners

April 2022 Monthly Awards J.P. Crawford

The Seattle Mariners signed the Gold Glove shortstop to a $51-million, five-year extension just days before the regular season and "Crawdaddy" popped off–hitting .360/.449/.573 with three home runs and 9 RBIs. His 27 hit-run in April concluded with a nine-game hitting streak and it's why his splits against righties/lefties make him a better wildcard option at short. He crushes lefties inside, excels with runners on, and with his 6'2 frame and 87 reaction, Crawford is more than capable of being a defensive playmaker in high leverage situations, a la 2020's 88 FOTF Fernando Tatis Jr.

Owen Miller (2B) - Cleveland Guardians

April 2022 Monthly Awards Owen Miller

Owen Miller is a pure contact machine. The Cleveland Guardians rookie racked up 14 hits and seven extra-base hits--two home runs and five doubles--in the first six games of the regular season. His Monthly Awards card is a mirror of 90 FOTF Jazz Chisholm and it's one that can be played anywhere as the Wisconsin native can rotate around four positions (2B and 1B/3B/SS) and can be paralleled up to 90+ speed, which, for Miller, can lead to an automatic triple every other plate appearance.

Kyle Wright (SP) - Atlanta Braves

April 2022 Monthly Awards Kyle Wright

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 Draft had a subpar stretch from 2019 to 2021, spending most of last year in the minors before pitching in the World Series and getting off to a 3-0, 1.13 ERA start to the 2022 season. Wright had 34 strikeouts in 24 innings while holding other hitters to a .171 batting average, all thanks to a new primary pitch (a curveball) and increased velocity and movement to his sinker and changeup. For San Diego Studio, that means four different pitches with 95+ break and while his longer motion/windup is all funk, his curveball-turned-slurve is the definition of filth.

Taylor Ward (RF) - Los Angeles Angels

April 2022 Monthly Awards Taylor Ward

The Angels enjoyed a Taylor-made start to April as the 28-year-old outfielder hit four home runs and 11 RBIs in the last six games of the month. Ward became the second player in the modern era to have more than four hits and four runs in a game (behind Roger Maris) and it's a part of the reason why his Monthly Awards card is automatically a fan favorite. He lacks Bomber but thanks to two position switches in two years--from catcher to third in 2018 and third to outfield in 2019--Ward’s versatility is unmatched as he becomes a power-hitting backstop with 70+ speed on the bases.

Anthony Rizzo (1B) - New York Yankees

April 2022 Monthly Awards Anthony Rizzo.

The former Chicago Cub has been on a tear to start the 2022 season. After hitting 20-something foul ball home runs during his first go with the Yankees, Rizzo made an adjustment and knocked in nine homers and 21 RBIs in April–including a rare three-HR performance at Yankee Stadium. He's a first baseman with short porch power, but he holds his own with Thomas-Fielder-Howard because of his smooth swing, his ability to crush left-handed pitchers as a lefty bat, and the fact that his Fighter and First-Pitch Hitter quirks make him glitchier than you think. Tony could use +5 contact (and speed), but he's a Lightning card that mashes and one that won't stop doing so until the All-Star program.