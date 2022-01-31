MLB The Show 22 Announced With Shohei Ohtani As Cover Star, Also Coming To Switch

MLB The Show 22 has been announced, with Los Angeles Angels pitcher and slugger Shohei Ohtani on the cover for the game, which is also coming to Nintendo Switch for the first time.

After ending its run as a PlayStation-exclusive franchise in 2021, MLB The Show 22 will be available across PlayStation, Xbox, and now Nintendo Switch for the first time when it's released this year.

Ohtani absolutely lit it up i n 2021, hitting 46 home runs and collecting 100 RBI. He also put up very impressive numbers as a pitcher, going 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts.

"After having one of the greatest seasons in the history of Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani was really the only obvious choice to grace the cover of MLB The Show 22," Ramone Russell of developer Sony San Diego Studio said in a post for Xbox.

MLB The Show 22 will launch on April 5. On Xbox, the game will be available Game Pass at launch just like it was last year. The game supports cross-platform play and progression, and this also applies to Switch.

The game's standard edition for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch costs $60, while the standard edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is priced at $70. Players who buy the standard edition can upgrade to the digital Series X|S version of $10. The Game Pass version of MLB The Show 22 includes both the Xbox One and Series X|S editions. It was also announced that there will be premium/collector's versions of the game, and they will be announced on February 2.

Not much is know yet about the game itself, but Sony says fans can expect information to come as part of the "Feature Premieres" video series, so keep checking back for more.