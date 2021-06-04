MLB The Show 21's First 3rd Inning Boss Is Grady Sizemore

Former Cleveland Indians outfielder and the sports world's heartthrob Grady Sizemore will be MLB The Show 21's first 3rd Inning boss. Each Inning program gives players a chance to score rewards through packs by playing the game, rewarding them with more ballplayers for their Diamond Dynasty team as well as other goodies across the game's modes.

In order to acquire a boss, you have to hit an XP threshold and win them via a special card pack. The bosses represent the characters at the very peak of their abilities, which for Grady Sizemore was his 2008 season. During this season, he was a member of the 30-30 club, hitting 33 home runs and stealing 38 bases. He subsequently dealt with lingering injuries that caused him to miss a significant amount of playing time. Also, he once shattered a light with a foul ball when I saw him play the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

Prime-era Grady Sizemore will certainly add some pep to the top of your lineup, and he also won a Gold Glove for his fielding work in 2008, so you'll have the gaps locked down.

Diamond Dynasty is essentially the MLB The Show series' take on the Ultimate Team modes found in EA Sports games, having you collect cards that you can also spend real money to acquire more quickly. However, cards are also used for other modes, including the RPG-like Road to the Show, in order to equip stat-boosting perks and gear. Extra Stubs currency is available for real money and is occasionally awarded during regular play, allowing you to choose which type of pack you want next.

MLB The Show 21 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and it's free via Xbox Game Pass.