MLB The Show 21 Tournament Gives You A Shot At $15,000

Think you have what it takes to compete with your MLB The Show 21 Diamond Dynasty team against the best players in the world--regardless of the console they play on? In the new Summer Circuit competition, you'll have a chance to prove your squad's abilities for a shot at $15,000 and a bunch of other prizes.

Starting July 24, the Summer Circuit competition is available to those 18 and older who have registered on Battlefy. There will be three qualifiers, with the second happening on August 7 and 8 and the third happening on August 21 and 22. For the qualifier, top players from the first day will compete against each other in a single-elimination bracket the following day, whittling it down from 64 of the best players.

After that round, which will award in-game Stubs based on performance, the Grand Final round will offer up $25,000 in cash, with the top four competitors playing live on the Sony San Diego Twitch channel. Whoever wins gets $15,000, a ball used in the Home Run Derby, $1,000 to spend on the MLB online shop, and over 1 million Stubs. You might even get a few good players with those Stubs!

Because MLB The Show 21 is available on Xbox systems as well as PlayStation this year, it means a whole lot more people are going to be eligible. The game is also free on Xbox Game Pass, and has become something of an obsession for me over the last few months. For anyone planning to compete, consider the low-and-inside sinker when you get into a 2-0 count and watch batter after batter ground into an inning-ending double play. Unless you're facing me, in which case I'd suggest a changeup right down the middle.

MLB The Show 21 is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.