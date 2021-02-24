MLB The Show 21 Tech Test Live On Xbox Platforms

Cyberpunk Update Delayed Loki Release Date Spider-Man: No Way Home PS5 State Of Play This Thursday Destiny 2 Update Xbox Games With Gold March

Sony officially becomes the publisher of an Xbox game with the launch of the MLB The Show 21 tech test.

It is the dawn of a new era, as after years of not releasing its games on competitors' consoles, PlayStation has officially launched its first game on Xbox with the MLB The Show 21 technical test going live across Xbox consoles this week.

The technical test runs until March 1, and those who were selected have already been notified. The test is also available on PlayStation, of course (via GamesRadar).

You won't see any footage or hear much about the tech test, however, as participants are forbidden from discussing the content or showing it off. The tech test includes a number of different online modes that PlayStation is hoping to test before launching the game.

Breaking from a long-standing history of exclusivity on PlayStation, this year's MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox as part of an expanded agreement with Major League Baseball. Nintendo fans were hopeful about a Switch edition, but unfortunately it doesn't seem to be in the cards.

A major platform-holder publishing a game on a competing platform like Sony is with MLB The Show is not uncharted territory. For years, Microsoft has been publishing the Minecraft series on PlayStation and Nintendo systems. Phil Spencer has said that, due to this publishing deal, Microsoft is actually one of the biggest publishers on PlayStation thanks to Minecraft.

MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20, but you can start playing early if you buy one of the more expensive versions of the game. A proceed of game sales for MLB The Show 21 will go to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

