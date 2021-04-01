MLB The Show 21 Lets You Play As Baseball Legends

Want to play MLB The Show 21 but aren't satisfied with the current roster of baseball players? The game also includes a selection of legends from the game's past--dating back decades--so you can have your own Field of Dreams moment with a ridiculously good team.

The game's latest trailer shows the legends playing in modern parks, and we see a selection of both pitchers and position players. Babe Ruth, Mike Schmidt, Rollie Fingers, Tony Gwynn, Chipper Jones, Mariano Rivera, and Roberto Clemente are among the players featured. If you want to hit the catcher's mitt in the exact same spot with every pitch, you can also play as Greg Maddux, and pitching legend Pedro Martinez is also included.

Clemente is arguably the best Pittsburgh Pirates player of all time, known for an unmatched throwing arm--seriously, it has been ranked as the greatest in baseball history. He recorded his 3,000th career hit before tragically dying in a plane crash while on a humanitarian trip when he was just 38 years old.

MLB The Show 21 is making some big improvements and adding several features this year, particularly on next-gen systems. A new stadium creation tool allows you to make the wackiest park possible and share them online, and for the first time in the franchise's history, the game is also available on Xbox systems. It even has cross-play, so new Xbox Series X and PS5 owners can play together and argue online about whether Willie Mays or Ted Williams was the better player.

MLB The Show 21 releases for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on April 20, with collector's edition purchasers getting it four days early.