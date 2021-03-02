MLB The Show 21 Is 4K/60FPS On Next-Gen, Includes Stadium Creator

PlayStation Studios has shared some new details on MLB The Show 21, confirming that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X editions are capable of running at 4K/60fps and that they will have a new mode in the form of a stadium-creator.

These details were confirmed as part of the latest in PlayStation's bizarre Muppets-style video series featuring a puppet version of cover star Fernando Tatis Jr. and the "Coach."

The video also confirms that MLB The Show 21 will feature 3D audio and support for the DualSense controller's unique capabilities on PS5. It also states that to experience MLB The Show 21 at 60fps you will need a next-gen console.

The video caps off by providing a sneak peek at the stadium-creator mode that will only be available on next-gen consoles. The video doesn't provide any details, but it showcases how you can create a variety of different-looking stadiums with the mode. Presumably a deeper dive into the stadium-creator is coming later.

MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PS4 and Xbox One, though people who buy a more expensive edition can start playing four days early.

MLB The Show 21 is the first game in the series to be released on Xbox consoles thanks to an expanded agreement between PlayStation Studios and Major League Baseball. A Jackie Robinson edition of the game will be available, and a portion of game sales will go to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

In other baseball video game news, the first gameplay trailer for RBI Baseball 21 is out now.