MLB The Show 21 Gets All-Star Game DLC

It's MLB All-Star week right now, and Sony's MLB The Show 21 is celebrating with new content for the game. Available now in the pro baseball game across PlayStation and Xbox is a new Team Affinity Program featuring members of the All-Star teams.

Additionally, two new packs with Home Run Derby and All-Star Game players are available, while special cards based on the top performers of Tuesday's All-Star Game have been released for a limited time from The Show Shop.

Your #MLBTheShow Team Affinity Season 3 Program is LIVE! Which 2021 @MLB #AllStar are you getting first? pic.twitter.com/AWSHzIIhac — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) July 12, 2021

The All-Star Game Choice Pack, featuring standout performers from Tuesday's game is now available, but only until noon PT on July 15. This includes Xander Bogaerts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lance Lynn, Liam Hendriks, J.T. Realmuto, and Freddy Peralta.

🌟The #AllStarGame Choice Pack is LIVE NOW!

Get yours in the Show Shop before they disappear (around noon PT on 7/15): https://t.co/UPznwQeFMI #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/eaeLMmrNFb — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) July 14, 2021

You can unlock this new content by playing Moments, Missions, and Showdown online.

Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg clarified that all of this All-Star Game content is available on Xbox as well, whether or not you own the game directly or are playing through Game Pass.

The American League won the All-Star Game by a score of 5-2. It was the AL's eighth straight victory.

"The gameplay has been tightened up and Pinpoint Pitching is a potential game-changer, and all of these elements go some way to dampening the disappointment of its missing features, stale commentary, and changes (or lack thereof) to Road to the Show and Franchise," reviewer Richard Wakeling said in GameSpot's MLB The Show 21 review. "It's not the strongest debut the series could've had on new hardware, but if you're in the mood for nine innings of America's favorite pastime, MLB The Show is still the undisputed king."