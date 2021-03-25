MLB The Show 21 Dev Reveals New Info On Stadium Creator, Animations, And More

Many more details about MLB The Show 21 have come to light, including updates on helping new players learn the basics, new two-way player abilities, more animations, and the Stadium-creator feature. Sony announced these new details in a blog post, and we're rounding up the key highlights here.

Easier For Newcomers

Described as "the friendliest Show yet," MLB The Show 21 includes a number of features to help learn the ropes. This includes a new "route to ball indicator" that shows you the best approach to take to field the ball, an improved throw accuracy meter, and other assists for jumping and diving. There is also a brand-new Casual mode that teaches you the basics. You can graduate out of Casual and try more advanced difficulty modes later on.

A New Player Type

New for MLB The Show 21 is the ability to create a two-way player, which means a player who excels at both offense and defense. Players can use their created character across Road to the Show, the online mode Diamond Dynasty, and others.

More Animations

There are lots of new animation and stances in MLB The Show 21, including more than 100 that are based on the real-world actions of players in the league for bat flips, home run swings, and tosses. There are 140 new batting stances, 250 batting stances that have been made over, 160 new pitching animations, and 180 redone pitching animations. There are also 1,000 new fielding animations to help the game look more realistic.

Stadium Creator

Probably the biggest and most-exciting new feature for MLB The Show 21 is the Stadium Creator, which allows players to make whatever they want. PlayStation's Ramone Russell told GameSpot this is the biggest new feature for the game in the past 10-15 years. Available only on next-gen platforms, the Stadium Creator has more than 1,000 props that players can use to create the field of their dreams. And it's not limited to the real world, as players can create floating UFOs that hover in the background. These creations can be shared with friends and the community at large, and Russell tells GameSpot there will be a moderation system to help keep griefing and other bad behavior to a minimum.

More To Be Announced Later

For every Thursday until launch, PlayStation will announce more features and details for MLB The Show 21. Some of the upcoming reveals include more information on the next-gen updates, new details on Diamond Dynasty, and fresh insight on the franchise mode.

MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more, check out GameSpot's interview with Russell where he talks about bringing the game to Xbox and more.