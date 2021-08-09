MLB The Show 21 Adding Free "Field Of Dreams" DLC This Week

Sony is celebrating Major League Baseball's real-life Field of Dreams game this week by recreating this stadium in MLB The Show 21 and giving it to everyone for free.

The Field of Dreams stadium will come to MLB The Show on Tuesday, August 10 in a free update for PS4 and PS5, the company said in a blog post. Here's to hoping it comes to Xbox as well.

The actual Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will take place on Thursday, August 12 at the Field of Dreams movie site in Iowa from the 1989 Kevin Costner movie. According to Sony, the developers at San Diego Studio worked alongside the builders of the field itself and Major League baseball to recreate it in the game.

In addition to the park itself, MLB The Show 21 will have a full week of Field of Dreams-themed content, though it was not detailed.

"I remember watching the movie with my dad back in 1989 thinking how exciting it would be to play here," senior staff environment artist Shawn Robles said. "When the opportunity arose to bring this new stadium adjacent to the most famous cornfield in Iowa I thought, this might be the only chance that fans get to experience this so we must get this right."

Head to the PlayStation Blog to hear more about how San Diego Studio went about recreating the iconic outdoor ballpark in the video game.

MLB The Show 21 has sold more than 2 million copies so far, while it's attracted 4 million total players, a figure that surely includes people playing on Xbox through Game Pass.