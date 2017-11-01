MLB The Show 17 Predicts World Series Game 7 Winner

Game 7 of the World Series is taking place tonight, with the Houston Astros facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a winner-take-all matchup that should be great. But who will win and claim the glory? According to MLB The Show 17's simulation, the Dodgers will claim their first World Series title since 1988, beating the Astros 6-2 thanks in part to a three-run dinger by Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig.

The Astros scored first, beginning with a lead-off home run by George Springer. Yuli Gurriel helps extend the lead with a sac fly to make it 2-0 in favor of the Astros. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager gets his side on the board with a home run of his own to make it 2-2, and later drove in another run to make it 3-2. Puig then crushes a three-run homer to make it 6-2, with Springer striking out to end the game. Check out the simulation video below to see how MLB The Show 17 thinks it will go down.

The actual World Series Game 7 takes place tonight in Los Angeles, starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on Fox. Starting on the hill for the Dodgers is Yu Darvish, while Lance McCullers gets the ball for the Astros in this pivotal game. We'll update this post later tonight when the game ends to see how accurate the simulation was.

MLB The Show 17 was released in March for the PlayStation 4. GameSpot's review scored the game an 8/10. Reviewer Richard Wakeling said, "MLB The Show 17 continues the series' fantastic tradition of consistency and refinement. Improvements to its various game modes give you more ways to play the game how you want to, and the action on the field has never been better, with smarter fielding AI, and enhanced ball physics that bring the hitting to life."