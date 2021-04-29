MLB Star Mike Trout Is A Fan Of CoD: Warzone's MAC-10 SMG

Say you're playing a game of Call of Duty: Warzone and you're faced with choosing between the MP5 and MAC-10. What are you picking up? Maybe you align with Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, who's a fan of the deadly MAC-10 SMG.

The news comes from the MLB Gaming Twitter account, which shared a video from user Gabe "gabersaurus" Bernardo. During a game against the Texas Rangers, Bernardo asked Trout to choose between the MP5 in his right hand and the MAC-10 in his left. Without any hesitation, Trout raised his left hand for the MAC-10.

Even the Call of Duty Twitter account responded, dubbing the MLB star "MAC-10 Mike."

The MAC-10 is a Call of Duty staple, appearing in just about every entry from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare all the way up to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The submachine gun has a high fire rate, holds 32 rounds (which can be increased to 43 and 53 with ammunition attachments), and deals low to moderate damage.

But what makes the MAC-10 a favorite, however, is its low recoil. Couple this with that high rate of fire and you got a weapon that's extremely deadly at close to medium range. Perfect for maps like Shipment.

Trout isn't the only Warzone player on the Angels. In a follow-up tweet, Bernardo posed a similar question to outfielder Justin Upton. Between the MP5 Cold War in his right hand and MAC-10 in his left, Upton's answer mirrored Trout's.

For what we think are some of the best loadouts in Warzone: Season 3, check out this rundown.Though we didn't include about the MAC-10 in our list, we recommend the LC10 and MP5 as strong substitutes.

In other Warzone news, the game's latest patch addressed the out-of-bounds glitch players used as an exploit. Elsewhere, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick talked about recent layoffs and agreed to a significant pay cut.