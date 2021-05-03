MLB Pitcher Breaks Pinky Playing Video Games, Then Plays Game

Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesus Luzardo suffered a hairline fracture in his left pinky finger--on his throwing hand--from playing video games. It was revealed on Sunday that Luzardo pitched in Saturday's game with this broken finger. Ouch.

Luzardo gave up six runs runs in three innings, so he didn't play very well, and part of the reason why might be because he had a broken finger. His team discovered the injury when Luzardo got X-rays after the game.

Bob Melvin explains how Jesus Luzardo broke his pinky finger before Saturday's start while playing a video game pic.twitter.com/GaWwY4W0uc — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 2, 2021

A's manager Bob Melvin confirmed the injury and how it happened in a press conference, saying Luzardo "bumped" his hand on a desk while playing the game. It is unknown what game Luzardo was playing, nor do we know the full extent of how it happened.

"So, before the game he was playing a video game and accidentally bumped his hand on the desk as he was playing the game," Melvin said.

Getting ready for the game, Melvin said Luzardo was feeling sore. The training staff checked him out before the game, and both Luzardo and the staff felt comfortable that he could start. But after the game, Luzardo had an X-ray that confirmed a hairline fracture in his left pinky finger. The finger got worse and "puffier" after Luzardo pitched in the game.

According to the USA Today, Luzardo will miss at least 10 days due to the injury.