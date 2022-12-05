Miyazaki Doesn't Want To Get "Distracted" By Elden Ring's Huge Success

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has said he doesn't want to get distracted by the game's overwhelming success when it comes to making his next project.

Last week, Elden Ring was awarded two PlayStation Partner Awards, including the Grand Award for the best-selling game developed in Asia and the Users' Choice award. Miyazaki reacted to the awards in an interview with Famitsu--translated by VGC--and was particularly honored by the Users' Choice award as the game was directly chosen by players, but he doesn't want the game's success to distract him from focusing on his next game.

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Tap To Unmute Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. HTML5 Auto HD High Low Sorry, but you can't access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Elden Ring Where To Go First | Beginners Guide

“I’m at a loss when people ask me why [it’s been so successful], but my feeling is that I don’t intend to change the way I’ve been making things in the future,” Miyazaki said. “I try not to think about it too much, because it could become a distraction when I make the next project. However, I am very grateful and feel honored.”

Miyazaki also explained that he personally tries "not to look directly at user feedback" because "I can't listen to all the users' opinions."

"I’m afraid that if I do, the voices and opinions I happen to hear will have a strong influence on my future decisions, so I’m careful not to put other opinions directly into my own mind. However, when I do look at the reactions, there are many people who first played the same genre with Elden Ring. It makes me nostalgic when I hear them.

“I remember feeling really happy when I experienced Demon’s Souls for the first time. It’s an exciting title to discover, and we’ve had an increase in new users. I was personally happy to hear that kind of feedback,” he said.

Last month it was reported that the latest From Software title, which launched earlier this year, has now sold 17.5 million copies, outselling Dark Souls III and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice combined.