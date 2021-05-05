Mitrasphere, A Co-Op Fantasy Mobile RPG, Is Finally Releasing Outside Japan

Crunchyroll Games has announced that Mitrasphere, a co-op mobile RPG, is coming to audiences outside Japan. Pre-registration is now open.

Initially released in Japan in August 2017, Mitrasphere takes place in a fantasy world where, one day, golden crystals--which rained down from the sky--begin affecting people, changing their lives. Many of your NPC companions are cursed in different ways, and you're all working alongside each other in order to overcome their personal demons.

In Japan, Mitrasphere has reached 7 million total installs. Crunchyroll Games is looking to improve that number as part of its attempts to increase the popularity of anime games in the West, bringing Mitrasphere to select countries in North America, South America, New Zealand, and Europe.

Mitrasphere will be available for both Android and iOS devices. You can pre-register for the game on Google Play or Apple's App Store.