Mission: Impossible 6 Production Delayed Following Tom Cruise Stunt Accident

The production of Mission: Impossible 6 has shut down following an on-set accident involving star Tom Cruise. It has been reported that it could be up to three months before the movie starts shooting once more.

According to Variety, the London-based production will be paused for "six weeks to three months" to give Cruise time to recover from his injuries. While there has no been no official statement from Paramount about the accident, Variety's sources suggest that Cruise may have "broken his ankle in two places and hurt his hip."

Cruise injured himself last weekend while performing a stunt which required him to jump a gap between two buildings. The 55-year-old actor is known for performing many of his own stunts across the entire Mission: Impossible series.

The movie currently has a release date of July 27, 2018. Although it is unknown whether the film's release will need to move back, Variety suggests that it could still make the the release date if the post-production process begins during the downtime.

Nevertheless, the busy schedules for co-stars Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Henry Cavill will be an issue for Paramount. The schedule clash between M:I6 and reshoots on DC's Justice League has been in the news recently, when it was revealed that Cavill--who also plays Superman in DC's movies--would have to have his M:I6 mustache digitally removed from Justice League.

M:I6 suffered delays last year before production had even begun. It was originally set to start shooting last year, but a dispute over Cruise's contract led to it being postponed until this summer.