Missing CoD Points In Call Of Duty: Warzone Are Nothing To Worry About

Since Call of Duty: Warzone's big new Season 3 update went live, some players have reported that their balance of Call of Duty Points has vanished. Thankfully, this is only a visual error. Developer Raven Software said on Twitter that players need only go back to the main menu or restart the game to fix the issue.

Do this and you should see your Call of Duty Points balance return to normal. "Your points are safe!" Raven Software said on Twitter.

We're seeing reports of players "losing" their COD Points in #Warzone. This should only be a visual error. We suggest swapping out and back into the Menu or restarting your game.

Your points are safe!https://t.co/3uLkIfOymQ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 22, 2021

Call of Duty Points are earned by spending real money to acquire them or by progressing through the new Season 3 Battle Pass to unlock them. Either way, they are precious, so it's good to know this is only a visual error and not something worse.

Call of Duty Points can be spent on various cosmetic bundles for Warzone (and Black Ops Cold War), including the recently released Stoner's Delight DLC.

Warzone's original Verdansk map was nuked as part of a special event and it is never coming back. For more on Verdansk '84, check out GameSpot's video preview above that covers everything you need to know. You can also check out the Season 3 patch notes.