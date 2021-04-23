Mortal Kombat Review Fujifilm Switch Printer Warzone Nuke Event Warzone Patch Notes Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes Nier Replicant Review

Missing CoD Points In Call Of Duty: Warzone Are Nothing To Worry About

Players have reported losing their COD Points, but it's only a visual error that can be fixed by restarting the game.

By on

Comments

Since Call of Duty: Warzone's big new Season 3 update went live, some players have reported that their balance of Call of Duty Points has vanished. Thankfully, this is only a visual error. Developer Raven Software said on Twitter that players need only go back to the main menu or restart the game to fix the issue.

Do this and you should see your Call of Duty Points balance return to normal. "Your points are safe!" Raven Software said on Twitter.

Call of Duty Points are earned by spending real money to acquire them or by progressing through the new Season 3 Battle Pass to unlock them. Either way, they are precious, so it's good to know this is only a visual error and not something worse.

Call of Duty Points can be spent on various cosmetic bundles for Warzone (and Black Ops Cold War), including the recently released Stoner's Delight DLC.

Warzone's original Verdansk map was nuked as part of a special event and it is never coming back. For more on Verdansk '84, check out GameSpot's video preview above that covers everything you need to know. You can also check out the Season 3 patch notes.

Click To Unmute
  1. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Cinematic Trailer
  2. COD Warzone Verdansk 84 Cinematic Cutscene
  3. MotoGP 21 - Launch Trailer
  4. Call of Duty Warzone - Official Verdansk ‘84 Trailer
  5. CoD Warzone Getting A New Map Today?
  6. MLB The Show 21 | PS4 Pro Vs PS5 Graphics and Loading Comparison
  7. Biomutant - World Gameplay Trailer
  8. Tales of Arise - Gameplay Showcase
  9. Call of Duty Warzone - Official "Squad Up The World" Season 3 Live Action Trailer
  10. Apex Legends – Legacy Launch Trailer
  11. Nier Replicant ver.1.2474487139 Review
  12. HIBIKI TAKANE SAMURAI SHODOWN DLC Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call Of Duty’s New Warzone Map: Everything You Should Know

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)