Mini Nintendo Switch Video Projector Launches Crowdfunding Campaign; Reaches Goal In One Day

The OJO projector for Nintendo Switch, from YesOJO Studio based in Hong Kong, just hit the crowdfunding site Indiegogo. It uses a 854 x 480 image resolution (16:9 aspect ratio) and is said to work well when projecting a 30-inch to 120-inch screen size. As of now, it's available at $270 for the first 200 backers, and will then go for $300 for the next 500 backers (MSRP is listed as $370).

Texas Instruments provided the display technology; the OJO is equipped with DMD LED projection that provides 200 lumens. A five-watt speaker is built into it, but a 3.5mm audio jack allows you to connect headphones or speakers. Two USB 3.0 ports are also on the projector itself, along with an HDMI port which makes the OJO a compact standalone projector for other devices. It's unclear if the projector's lens can be shut off and be used the same way as the official Nintendo dock to connect to external displays.

The projector itself isn't much bigger than the normal Switch dock, measuring in at 6.8 x 3.2 x 2.8 inches. A 20,400 mAh capacity battery is also built into it and charges through USB-C; one full charge is said to last up to four hours. It can also work as a portable charger; at full capacity, the OJO can charge the Switch three times over when docked. An external power source is an option to keep the projector running as well.

In less than 24 hours, the OJO projector surpassed its initial $30,000 USD flex goal with over 120+ backers. Early units are anticipated to ship at an unspecified date in December this year. You can see it in action in a video published by YesOJO Studio.