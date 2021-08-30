Minecraft Tools Guide - Basic Tools For Mining And Building

Note: This guide focuses on the Bedrock version of Minecraft, available on Windows 10, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile.

If fighting games have taught us anything, it's that punching stuff is lots of fun. But that'll only get you so far in Minecraft--you're going to need the right tools to get the job done. Even if you know the basics--grab your pickaxe, shovel, and axe--there's a whole world of complexity to get lost in. In this guide, we'll lay out all the tools you need to survive and thrive in Minecraft, what you can build them out of, and how to make the most of them. These items should almost always be in your inventory, as they are the most useful, versatile, and common tools in Minecraft.

Pickaxe

The absolute first tool you should built when getting started. While it's not terribly useful right on the surface where dirt and wood are the most common blocks, it's likely the tool you'll have in your hand the most. It's also crucial for attaining exotic blocks like diamond, obsidian, and Ancient Debris.

Axe

The trusty axe is good for one thing and one thing only, but it does its job better than anything else. Having a good stock of wood is a good first step toward building a good-looking home base for yourself, and it's one of the most versatile blocks in the game. Alternatively, you can punch trees, of course, but your time is worth more than that.

Shovel

Like the axe, the shovel is more limited, being useful for mining softer blocks like dirt, sand, and gravel. Above ground, it's a great way to terraform an area to your liking, Below ground, it's crucial for getting all that gravel out of your way. Additionally, the shovel has a secondary action (right-click or left trigger) that lets you make a pathway on grass--a great way to make a space look more civilized or ensure that you can find your way back somewhere.

Crafting Table

This is where the magic happens. With just one block of wood, broken down into four wooden planks, you can build a crafting table, the place where virtually all Minecraft's many items come to life. One of these should always be in your inventory.