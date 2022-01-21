Minecraft Teases Partnership With Puma, Watch The Video Here

Microsoft's Minecraft franchise and the apparel company Puma appear to be teaming up for something. A teaser video posted today hints at a forthcoming partnership between the hugely popular gaming franchise and the German athletic apparel company.

In the teaser video, an ocelot from Minecraft chases a creeper, ending with the ocelot jumping into position to match the Puma logo. "We can't wait to reveal more," the developer said.

Watch while we leap into a new collaboration with @PUMA coming soon! #PUMAxMinecraft pic.twitter.com/hVciHRJslU — Minecraft (@Minecraft) January 21, 2022

That's all there is to go on for this collaboration, so we'll have to wait to learn more. But Puma would become just the latest big-name brand to work with Microsoft on the Minecraft series.

The franchise has previously welcome skins from mega-franchises like The Simpsons and Star Wars, as well as Mass Effect and Skyrim, among many, many others.

Minecraft was in the news recently when it became the first video game franchise ever to pass 1 trillion views on YouTube. The series remains immensely popular and continues to receive big new updates, the most recent of which was Caves and Cliffs in December.

The series is becoming a film, with Peter Sollett (Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist) directing. Minecraft has also been making headlines recently as part of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft didn't stop publishing Minecraft on PlayStation when it acquired the series, and Microsoft will continue to put Call of Duty on PlayStation even after the buyout.