Minecraft Spookyfest Brings Scares--In And Out Of The Game

Mojang has announced several events for October for Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. The main celebration is Spookyfest which plays into the Halloween spirit.

Players will be able to secure some special Halloween Minecraft Marketplace items for Minecraft Dungeons. On October 13, the Spooky Guardian will be available. It's a Minecraft Dungeons-inspired character-creator item based on the jack-o-lantern, free until November 2. The Cauldron Cover is a paid character-creator item based on the Cauldron, available on October 19. Lastly, on October 26, players will be able to download the Halloween Fiends free skin pack until November 2.

In Minecraft, buying select items from Japan's Micrafan Shop or HalloweenCostumes.com between October 1 and 31 will net players a special code for a free Minecraft Crafty Costumes Skin Pack. It contains five skins to use in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Additionally, players will also be able to craft Minecraft items in real life. The game's official website has Spookyfest masks and stencils to print out.

Stock up on capes and practice your most menacing growl: the spooky season is upon us! Explore terrifying dungeons; carve yourself one-third of a snow golem, and wear spine-chilling costumes both in-game and out!

Join the Minecraft Spookyfest:

In other Minecraft news, Mojang reportedly has two new games in the works right now, and they aren't based on either traditional Minecraft or its loot-based RPG Minecraft Dungeons.