Minecraft Reached 140 Million Monthly Users And Generated Over $350 Million To Date

Minecraft shows no signs of slowing down, with Microsoft revealing in an April 2021 earnings call that the popular sandbox game's monthly active users increased by 30% year over year. The title has reached some 140 million users to date.

This latest figure comes from a new fact sheet Microsoft published. It contains various other milestones Minecraft surpassed, including generating more than $350 million to date through selling mods, add-on content, and other experiences. Microsoft also noted that Minecraft has sold more than 238 million copies so far in just about every country and territory in the world. This includes Antarctica and Vatican City.

Other stats include players downloading 1 billion pieces of content from the Minecraft Marketplace, the average player in North America and Europe being 27 years old, and more than half of kids aged 9-11 in the same continents play the game. More telling, 90% of those online in the US are "aware of the Minecraft brand." Also, it was the most-watched game on YouTube in 2020 with over 200 billion views.

There are some stats on the Education Edition, as well, like 35 million students and teachers using the game in 115 countries. According to Microsoft, Minecraft: Education Edition saw a 150% increase in the number of players year over year.

In other Minecraft news, the upcoming Caves & Cliffs expansion has grown in scope, with developer Mojang splitting it into two parts. Part one arrives this summer while the second part, which contains much bigger changes, is planned for the holiday.