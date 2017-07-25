Minecraft On Switch Now Runs At 1080p While Docked

Minecraft on Nintendo Switch has received a resolution increase today in a new update, so that it can now run at 1080p while docked.

It's just one of many changes coming in today's patch, but it's one of the most interesting. When Minecraft launched on the Switch, it ran at 720p both docked and undocked. Microsoft explained at the time that it wasn't so much due to the console's power, but rather because of "issues currently experienced shifting from one resolution to the other when docking/undocking."

Microsoft left the possibility open that, if the issues were solved, the game's resolution could be bumped up to 1080p. It looks like the company has now found those solutions. The game runs at 60 frames per second on Switch in both docked and undocked modes.

In addition to the resolution upgrade, the patch also includes a few new pieces of content. It adds Canyon, a free Glide track; the Biome Settlers 2 skin pack; and Terracotta and Glazed Terracotta layers to the Tumble mini-game. There's also a bunch of bug fixes and performance improvements; you can see the full patch notes below.

Microsoft plans a big new update for Minecraft at some point in the future to unify most of the versions of the game. Called the Better Together update, it'll implement cross-platform play between mobile, console, and PC versions of the game. The only platforms left out are PlayStation systems.

Full Patch 6 Notes