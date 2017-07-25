Minecraft On Switch Now Runs At 1080p While Docked
Get that resolution upgrade.
Minecraft on Nintendo Switch has received a resolution increase today in a new update, so that it can now run at 1080p while docked.
It's just one of many changes coming in today's patch, but it's one of the most interesting. When Minecraft launched on the Switch, it ran at 720p both docked and undocked. Microsoft explained at the time that it wasn't so much due to the console's power, but rather because of "issues currently experienced shifting from one resolution to the other when docking/undocking."
Microsoft left the possibility open that, if the issues were solved, the game's resolution could be bumped up to 1080p. It looks like the company has now found those solutions. The game runs at 60 frames per second on Switch in both docked and undocked modes.
In addition to the resolution upgrade, the patch also includes a few new pieces of content. It adds Canyon, a free Glide track; the Biome Settlers 2 skin pack; and Terracotta and Glazed Terracotta layers to the Tumble mini-game. There's also a bunch of bug fixes and performance improvements; you can see the full patch notes below.
Microsoft plans a big new update for Minecraft at some point in the future to unify most of the versions of the game. Called the Better Together update, it'll implement cross-platform play between mobile, console, and PC versions of the game. The only platforms left out are PlayStation systems.
Full Patch 6 Notes
- Added Canyon, a free Glide track.
- Added Biome Settlers 2 Skin pack.
- Added Terracotta and Glazed Terracotta layers to Tumble.
- Enable 1080p display when placed in the Nintendo Switch Dock.
- Improved performance in Solo Glide when restarting the level (particularly with split-screen spectators).
- Totem of Undying now also applies Fire Resistance II.
- Fixed some areas where it was possible to escape from Battle maps or Glide tracks.
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to milk a Cow in Creative Mode.
- Fixed a bug where players were being teleported back to the Nether portal shortly after arriving in the other dimension.
- Fixed a bug where broken Banners wouldn't stack with crafted Banners.
- Fixed a bug where Wheat, Ladders, and Banners were not correctly spawning in Woodland Mansions.
- Fixed a bug where Monster Spawners in Woodland Mansions were Pigs instead of Spiders.
- Fixed a bug where the Item Frame icon appeared when holding a Map.
- Fixed an incorrect death message when players were killed by Zombie Villagers.
- Fix for custom names of Mobs not being shown in death messages.
- Fix for being unable to unlock "Sniper Duel."
- Fix for being unable to unlock "Camouflage."
- Fix for MCCE #5183 - Player can kill a tamed Parrot with PvP disabled.
- Fix for MCCE #5062 - Farmer Villagers only plant one seed after harvesting a whole crop of seeds from a field.
- Fix for MCCE #4103 - Time spent on the Pause menu when under water counts towards the "Free Diver" trophy.
- Fix for MCCE #3112 - When trying to throw food, Villagers throw it in the wrong direction.
- Fix for MCCE #5219 - Two types of Bone Block with different pictures.
- Fix for MCCE #4989 - Zombie Villager Spawn eggs are the wrong colour.
- Fix for MCCE #5261 - Flower hitbox is displaced.
- Fix for MCCE #4897 - Beds explode when TNT Explodes is disabled.
- Fix for MCCE #4954 - Mobs can't move with a block above them.
- Fix for MCCE #3010 - Constructing an End portal in a certain method can lead to the End Portal being created next to the portal frame.
- Fix for MCCE #5292 - Only regular Skeletons spawning in the Nether.
- Fix for MCCE #5151 & MCCE #5208 - Item frames don't show the custom name of their items.
