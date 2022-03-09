Minecraft's Next Beta Adds A Brand-New Helpful Mob

Players who are previewing the latest Minecraft beta will be able to get some help in the game's massive blocky world. Along with numerous fixes and improvements, the latest beta for Minecraft introduces the Allay, a friendly mob that can carry items for the player.

First revealed at Minecraft Live 2021, players will finally be able to see an Allay in action in Minecraft's 1.18.30.22 beta. Allays are essentially pack mules for players, although with a few rules that have to be followed. They can collect items that players give to them, so if a player hands an Allay seeds, it will gather up any other seeds it finds. However, the mob can't break blocks on its own, so players will have to leave items on the ground for it to pick up. Handing an item to an Allay will also make it follow players.

As for how to get the newly-introduced mob to drop items, players will have to use Note Blocks. They are attracted to active Note Blocks and will try to drop items off wherever they are located. If a Note block doesn't play, Allays will try to hand their items over to players. These new mobs can be found in cages by Pillager Outposts or in Woodland Mansions.

Minecraft's latest beta also introduces some changes to the Deep Dark biome and the Sculk blocks that can be found within. A full list of changes available in the beta can be found below.

Experimental Features

Allay

Allay can collect the same items from the world as it holds in its hand

If an Allay holds an item it got from a player, it will follow that player

The Allay is able to drop items at nearby Note Blocks

When playing a Note Block near an Allay, that Note Block becomes the Allays favorite Note Block for 30 seconds, and the Allay will attempt to drop off items at the Note Block rather than at the player

If an Allay has items in its inventory, it will attempt to give them to its owner

The Allay sometimes spawns in cages next to Pillager Outposts (similar to Iron Golem), and inside Woodland Mansions

Known Issues

The Allay may get stuck in a loop collecting and delivering one item from its inventory, especially when similar block types are used (such as regular and red sand)

Deep Dark

Sculk

Please note: The Warden hasn’t made its way into the game yet, but it’s getting ready for its big debut!

Changed Sculk Catalyst block to match recent redesign which is described below: A mysteriously soul-emitting block that blooms when mobs die within an 8-block radius Mobs that perish in the presence of the catalyst will not drop their experience Instead, a bubbling charge will be created at the place the mob perished This charge from mobs will spread through Sculk Veins and Sculk blocks in random directions until they find a valid substrate that they can convert into Sculk The value of the charge is directly proportional to the amount of XP the perished mob would have dropped, and each time a block is converted into Sculk, it will remove 1 value from that charge This charge in the Sculk blocks and Sculk Veins will eventually decay, but it will decay much, much slower in the close vicinity of the Sculk Catalyst, and much faster away from its host If the charge decays 4 blocks away from the catalyst, it has a chance of growing a Sculk Sensor or a Sculk Shrieker Charges and their values also merge when they move to the same position

Made some changes to Sculk Sensors to be at parity with Java Edition They now make no activation sound when waterlogged Vibrations are now also occluded by Wool blocks



Darkness Effect

A new mob effect unique to the Warden and Sculk Shrieker, which will afflict players with the effect when nearby

Lowers the gamma down at an equivalent of “Moody” while having this effect

In periodic pulses, will lower the overall brightness of the world so that the darkness creeps up against light sources

When the Warden is around, torches will be more important than ever!

Features and Bug Fixes

Updated Touch Controls

Enables preview of new touch control schemes for players on mobile devices

These can be enabled by navigating to Settings > Touch > Enable New Touch Control Schemes

Gameplay

Changed the spawning logic for Iron Golems and Cats to make it easier for them to spawn in roofed areas, like underground villages

Scaffolding can no longer be placed without support on y=0

Fire that exists before the Fire Tick game rule is enabled will continue to spread again

Vanilla Parity

Shulkers now have a chance to spawn another Shulker when hit by a Shulker projectile When a mob picks up an item, the item can be seen slightly "pulled" towards the mob right as it picks it up. This matches the behavior of Java Edition

Blaze Fireball will deal knockback on impact

Acacia Trees now grow Leaves on every branch below Y = 0

Mobs can no longer spawn on Campfires

Blocks

Glow Lichen does not generate hanging in the air inside Strongholds anymore

Glow Lichen now correctly checks for the face of the block they are attached to be full

Glow Lichen can now be attached to Leaves

Blocks such as Glow Lichen, Torches, and Redstone can no longer be placed on or attached to Brewing Stands

Blocks such as Glow Lichen, Torches, and Redstone can now be placed on or attached to Trapdoors, depending on their state

Azaleas and Lily Pads are now broken by flowing water

Commands

Fixed an issue that would cause commands to affect players in all dimensions

Graphical

Fixed lighting bug where light level 1 incorrectly dropped to 0 when placing blocks in light level 1 with multiple light sources

Sculk Sensors and Magma Blocks are now visible in the darkness

Items

Observers placed facing Double Chests no longer send out a Redstone pulse when reloading/re-entering a chunk

User Interface

Fixed a bug where the "Invite" button was disabled incorrectly for clients

Added Seed Templates to the advanced tab in the new Create New World screen

Villagers

Villagers are no longer able to trade while on fire

Technical Updates

Components

The trade screen will no longer open if the owner of the "minecraft:economy_trade_table" component is on fire

General

Changed block (Cactus, ChorusFlower, Crop, Grass, PointedDripstone, Sapling) tick rates to match Java Edition

Random tick positions will no longer be chosen below the world

Molang

Clarified documentation for query.is_item_name_any that the slot index is required when there is more than one slot, i.e. the hotbar

Technical Experimental GameTest Framework

EntityType Added read-only property id: string- The identifier for the entity type

EntityTypes Added function get(identifier: string): EntityType- Returns the corresponding EntityType for the given identifier Added function getAll(): EntityTypeIterator- Returns an iterator containing all registered entity types

MinecraftEntityTypes Provides EntityType constants for each standard Minecraft entity type



General