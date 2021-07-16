Minecraft Minions DLC Out Now -- Brings Minions, Gru, And More Skins To The Game

The latest licensed DLC for Minecraft has been announced, and it's out now. Illumination Entertainment's Minions franchise is now available in Minecraft through the Minions x Minecraft DLC.

The little yellow Minion creatures are included in the DLC, along with skins for Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes. Additionally, the villains from the upcoming Minions: Rise of Gru movie, the Vicious 6, are included in the DLC. You can get a closer look at the Minions DLC in the video below and through the gallery further down the page.

Minions is just the latest major franchise to come to Minecraft, following The Simpsons, Star Wars, and Mass Effect, among many others. You can grab the Minions x Minecraft DLC through Minecraft's in-game marketplace.

Minions x Mincraft DLC Images

Gallery

In other Minecraft news, Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new expansion pack called Echoing Void this month alongside an Ultimate Edition with the base game and all previous DLC packs.