Minecraft Live Announced, Coming October 16 With "Exciting Reveals"

The Minecraft celebration event, Minecraft Live, will return in 2021 through a digital showcase scheduled for the middle of October. The Minecraft Live event will celebrate "all things blocky," promising an "epic livestream" for fans to tune into on YouTube or the Minecraft website.

Fans can look forward to guest appearances by "new and familiar faces" from developer Mojang Studios, the community at large, and a "surprise appearance or two." There will be in-depth interviews, "exciting reveals," and lots of puns, Mojang said in its announcement.

The event will also play host to a community vote where fans will get to decide the game's next mob. Check out a trailer for Minecraft Live below.

This is the second annual Minecraft Live event, following the inaugural show in 2020 during which fans also got to vote on the newest mob to come to Minecraft.

Before the pandemic, Microsoft held a live, in-person event called Minecraft Festival. The show was postponed due to the global health crisis, but it could return in 2022.