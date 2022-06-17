Minecraft Lightyear DLC Out Now With Buzz Crashing On Alien Planet

Mojang collaborated with Disney to release a Lightyear DLC for Minecraft Bedrock. The DLC walks the player through Buzz's origin story and his crash landing on an alien planet. There will be five different missions set in diverse environments, from the jungle to mines.

Other than beating up enemies, players will get to fly different aircraft and dodge obstacles on the alien planet. The DLC also comes with a free Lightyear-themed character creator item. Over on the marketplace, the Lightyear expansion costs 1,340 Minecoins. In real legal tender, that's equivalent to roughly a little less than the $10 bundle, which comes with 1,7430 Minecoins.

The DLC is temporarily unavailable on Nintendo Switch but will be available shortly, according to Minecraft's blog post. To play the Lightyear DLC, note that you'll also need the base game, the latest edition of Minecraft Bedrock specifically, which is $30 on PC.

Note that starting in June 2022, Mojang bundled Minecraft Java and Bedrock for PC into one package. The two editions will remain distinct, but the bundle is a way for PC players to have both Java and Bedrock without having to choose between buying one or the other. Additionally, existing PC owners of either Java or Bedrock automatically received a free copy of the version they didn't own.

Mojang has been very prolific in producing Minecraft crossovers, including the unexpected Lacoste (yes, the clothing brand) collaboration released in March 2022.