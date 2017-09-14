Minecraft For New 3DS Announced, And It's Already Out

The incredible popularity of Minecraft has seen it launch for numerous platforms, but despite its sizable install base, the 3DS has not been among them. That changes today, although not everyone with a 3DS will be able to play it.

Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition, as it's called, is titled as such because it doesn't work on all platforms in the 3DS family. It's restricted to use on the New 3DS and New 2DS systems, both of which feature more powerful hardware than the standard 3DS and 2DS systems. This version of the game features both the Survival and Creative modes, as well as two control schemes: standard buttons and touch controls. Additionally, it includes special skin and texture packs, which will presumably be the Nintendo-themed ones we've seen on Wii U and Switch.

The game was announced today during the Nintendo Direct presentation. You won't have to wait long to dive in--an Eshop release for the game is coming today. If you'd prefer a physical copy, however, that is coming, but not until some unspecified point in the future.

