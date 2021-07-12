Minecraft Dungeons Expansion, Ultimate Edition Announced

Mojang is expanding Minecraft: Dungeons in a big way with new DLC and an Ultimate Edition coming later this month, spanning both paid and free content.

The new Echoing Void DLC for Minecraft Dungeons is the final part of the ongoing story that's been unfolding over the past year-plus. The expansion takes players to "the End," which is where the Endermen live. The expansion adds new enemies, more gear, and additional missions to take part in.

Echoing Void launches later this month

Gallery

While Echoing Void is the final part of one particular story, Dungeons will receive more content over time. "There's plenty more to come," Mojang said in a blog post.

In addition to paid Echoing Void expansion, there will be a free content update launching for everyone at the same time. It includes new enchantments like Ambush, Shadow Blast, and Void Strike. There is also a new mission called Gauntlet of Gales, which is described as a "maze-like mission that puts your skills to the test through tricky trials and perplexing puzzles."

Also coming is a Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition, which is described as the "superlative way" to experience the game. It comes with the base game and all six expansions: Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flame of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and the upcoming Echoing Void. The appeal of the Ultimate Edition is that it costs less than buying everything piecemeal.

The Echoing Void expansion, the Ultimate Edition, and the free update for Minecraft Dungeons will all release on July 28.