Minecraft Dungeons Anniversary Brings Cake (And New Content)

Minecraft Dungeons is celebrating its one-year anniversary with new free content, new DLC, and a special in-game event where players can acquire a suit of armor that looks good enough to eat.

From May 6 to June 8, Minecraft Dungeon players can complete seasonal trials to earn special anniversary rewards, including cake-themed armor and an event exclusive cape.

Going hand-in-blocky-hand with the anniversary celebration is the arrival of the game's Hidden Depths DLC. The latest expansion for the Minecraft-themed action RPG, Hidden Depths takes players under the sea and brings with it new enemies, armor, artifacts, and weapons like the Coral Blade and Bubble Bow for players to acquire. While underwater, players will need to keep up their oxygen levels while swimming through streams of air bubbles, a concept that is likely familiar to players of the original Minecraft.

A new, free update for all players will also add a new enemy type to the game in the form of Raid Captains, which players can seek out for more challenge and more rewards.

Minecraft Dungeons received cross-play between consoles and PC late last year, with cloud-enabled cross-saves coming to the game just earlier this month. The game is even receiving an arcade cabinet version. Overall, it's been a good first year for Minecraft Dungeons, which recently reached 10 million players, no doubt in part thanks to its inclusion on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service for both Xbox consoles and PC. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch.