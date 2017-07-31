Minecraft Cross-Play Beta Now Available, Coming To Xbox One Soon

There's been a lot of talk about Minecraft's Better Together update, which will add cross-play functionality between all devices that have Minecraft--with the notable exception of Sony platforms. Today, players can finally try out Minecraft's cross-play, as it has gone live in a limited beta test.

The beta is currently only available on Windows 10 and Android devices, but Microsoft promises that it'll grow to include Xbox One players soon. Beta testers have access to many of the planned features coming in the full update, although some--like community-run, cross-platform servers--have yet to be implemented. Cross-platform Marketplace functionality, however, is already live.

To enroll in the beta on Xbox One or Windows 10, you'll need a digital copy of the game. You also have to download the Xbox Insider Hub app, and then join the Minecraft Beta through the Insider Content section. On Android, follow the instructions here to access the beta.

The full update launches sometime this fall, and it'll support cross-play for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, VR, Windows 10, and Xbox One versions of the game. A ton of new features were released in the beta, and you can see a full list below. A graphical update is coming to the game this fall, as well.

New Features: