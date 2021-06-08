Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 Update Is Out Now, Watch A Trailer Here

Minecraft's big new free Caves & Cliffs update is out now on all platforms, ushering in the next wave of mobs and blocks. The update is available for the Bedrock and Java editions of the popular sandbox game across console, PC, and mobile.

Part 1 of Caves & Cliffs is out now, and it adds new mobs and blocks to the game. One of the new mobs is called the axolotl, and it's "very much a predator" despite how cute it may look, developer Mojang said in a blog post. Another new mob is the goat, which is also cute, but they are dangerous up close. "If you happen to be standing near a body of water when the goat's head connects with your blocky body, you might be bumped into the glow squid," Mojang said.

As for the new blocks, these include the dripleaf, pointed dripstone, caves vines and glow berries, azalea and azalea leaves, flowering azalea and flowering azalea leaves, hanging roots, rooted dirt, moss carpet, and moss block. Other new blocks include glowing lichen, powder snow, and deepslate, along with new amethyst geodes. A new element, copper, is also includes with the Caves & Cliffs update, allowing you to craft lightning rods.

Check out the images in the gallery below to get a closer look at the content in the new Caves & Cliffs update for Minecraft.

In other Microsoft gaming news, the Xbox/Bethesda E3 briefing is coming up this Sunday, June 13, and we're expecting news about Halo Infinite, Starfield, and more.