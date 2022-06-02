Minecraft 1.19 Update: The Wilds Release Date, New Content, And More

The Minecraft 1.19 update is set to release in June 2022, and with it are a handful of exciting new features. It’s been around six months since the last major Minecraft update, and fans are more than ready for some new content. Named The Wild update, fans can look forward to new biomes, mobs, and much more. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming update.

Minecraft 1.19 update release date

The Minecraft 1.19 update will release on June 7, 2022 across all platforms. The Wild update will bring new biomes, mobs, and blocks to the game. This update was first announced in October 2021 at Minecraft Live 2021 and promised to bring the highly-anticipated Warden as well as two new Overworld biomes, and more.

Minecraft 1.19 new content: New biomes and The Warden

In an official announcement from Mojang, we learned a little bit about what to expect from the Minecraft 1.19 update. For starters, there will be two new Overworld biomes called the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp.

As the name implies, the Deep Dark can be found in an underground area below the surface. In the Deep Dark, you’ll be able to find new items like sculk blocks. But watch out while you’re exploring, because you might run into a new mob called the Shrieker. You’ll have four shrieks to escape it, or you’ll come face to face with The Warden.

The other new biome in the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update is Mangrove Swamp. This is a much more calming biome compared to the Deep Dark and is full of lots of foliage and the new mangrove trees. These massive trees will introduce a new type of wood to Minecraft as well as the mud block. Naturally, you’ll also be able to craft a mud block with dirt and water.

In addition to the new biomes, The Wilds update will also introduce three new mobs. Perhaps the biggest is the highly anticipated Warden, which is a “challenge unlike any [players] have ever seen,” according to Mojang. The Warden resides in the Deep Dark biome and you can only escape it by using your stealth skills.

The other two mobs are not quite as scary and offer a nice balance to the Warden. The Allay is a passive flying mob that will help you collect items and can apparently break into dance. Players voted to bring the Allay into Minecraft during Minecraft Live 2021.

The third and final new mob is the Frog, which fans have been waiting on for a long time. Like real frogs, this mob has different forms depending on its lifecycle. Before it’s grown into a full adult Frog, it’s can be found as a Tadpole. This friendly creature can create Froglight Blocks, likes to snack on tiny Slimes, and can be found in the Mangrove Swamp.

There will be plenty more to explore and uncover when the Minecraft 1.19 update releases on June 7.