Mihoyo Reveals More Details About Genshin Impact On PS5

The release of Genshin Impact on PS5 is fast approaching, and developer MiHoYo has just let us in on some brand new details about the port. Here's what PS5 players can expect when Genshin Impact launches for PS5 on April 28.

The Chinese studio has already announced that the native PS5 version of the game will play in 4K with enhance textures across the board, featuring faster load times, higher image quality, and better performance.

In the new blog post, MiHoYo revealed that it built certain systems for the PS5 from the ground up, future-proofing it for upcoming updates. This includes a new graphics library for enhanced visuals, and a customized file-loading system to better take advantage of the PS5's fast load times.

"In future updates, we will have much more potential to elevate the visual quality and game performance," MiHoYo's technical director Zhenzhong Yi promised. Thanks to these new systems, even players who've already been playing Genshin Impact on the PS5 through backwards compatibility will see big improvements in performance. Yi says that loading screens seen when fast-travelling or when entering domains will now last only for a few seconds on PS5.

Upgrades have also been made to how the game interacts with the DualSense controller, though Yi says that more time will be needed to fully integrate the new controller. For now, controller vibration has been optimized for the PS5, while players can expect further improvements in future updates.

PS5 players will also get a small amount of new content, in the form of a redesigned version of the unearthly Qingyun Peak. "We've given this location a bit of a makeover," Yi said. "We hope you like the surprise!"

The PS5 version of the game will launch for free on April 28, the same day as Genshin Impact's next big update drops. Check here for more information on what will be added in Update 1.5.