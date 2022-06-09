Midnight Fight Express Is Coming To Consoles And PC August 23, PC Demo Live Now

Midnight Fight Express, the debut action game from Jacob Dzwinel, is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 23. For those interested in taking the brutal-looking brawler for a spin before then, a demo is now available to play on Steam.

This is Midnight Fight Express, a fast-paced action game by @jacobdzwinel, a single father in Poland! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/Yp0lXwN9QD — Summer Game Fest - Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

Announced as part of Summer Game Fest Live, Midnight Fight Express is a top-down action game that features plenty of fast-paced fight sequences atop trains, automobiles, and in dimly-lit nightclubs. While the project was developed by one man, Jacob Dzwinel, one of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's writers and the stuntman behind God of War are attached to the project. In addition, the game features 40 original tracks by My Friend Pedro composer Noisescream.

According to the Steam description, Midnight Fight Express follows former criminal, Babyface, who is "lured back into 'the life' by a mysterious drone claiming they have until sunrise to prevent a citywide criminal takeover together." The game emphasizes its "blockbuster combat" and arsenal of weapons, moves, objects, and environments that players can use to take down their enemies. It also features 41 levels and over a hundred different pieces of clothing, offering quite a bit of playtime and customization.