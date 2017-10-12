Middle-earth: Shadow Of War's PC DRM Cracked In Under 24 Hours

Middle-earth: Shadow of War launched on Tuesday, and just about 24 hours after release, the game's PC edition had its DRM mechanism cracked, opening it up for free sharing online. According to Eurogamer (via DSOGaming), the PC version uses Denuovo's DRM system, and it was cracked just a day after launch.

Denuvo's anti-tampering system, and others, are used to help address piracy. By comparison, Eurogamer reported that Mass Effect: Andromeda's DRM system was cracked in 10 days, while Resident Evil 7's was brought down in a little under a week.

Denuvo is also used for games like Batman: Arkham Knight, Mad Max, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The Chinese cracking group 3DM said in 2016 that it believed anti-piracy measures on PC games would become so advanced that there might be an end to pirated games by 2018. It doesn't look like that is going to be the case, however. The technology world is in a state of constant change, with new advancements made all the time.

DRM is a controversial and debated topic in gaming. Assassin's Creed publisher Ubisoft has admitted that DRM cannot stop piracy, while The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red doesn't put any DRM on its PC games because it thinks DRM is the "worst thing in the gaming industry."

Shadow of War is out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. GameSpot's Shadow of War review scored it a 7/10. Reviewer Justin Haywald wrote, "At its core, it's a fun experience with brilliant moments that provide fascinating insight into some of the untold stories of Middle-earth. I just wish it had known when to stop.