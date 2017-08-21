Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War's Creepy New Trailer Shows Off All The Monsters You'll Fight

WB Interactive Entertainment released a new trailer today for Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and from the looks of things, it seems that the game will feature a lot of fearsome creatures. In addition to Orcs, trolls, and Wargs, Shadow of War will showcase some of the more terrifying monsters that Mordor houses.

In the trailer, it's clear that the most recognizable monsters from The Lord of the Rings will appear in Shadow of War, such as orcs, spiders, and trolls. But you'll also confront more unusual enemies, some of which are new additions to the Middle-earth fiction.

For example, the Spirit of Carnan is a fearsome creature who appears linked to the natural world in some way. She can converse via a female face, but she also takes the form of a drake. In addition, the massive and notorious Balrog appears in the video. Watch the full trailer at the top of this article.

Shadow of War will be available on October 10 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Warner Bros. recently revealed that it'll have online multiplayer functionality and loot box and microtransaction systems. You can also read about why the infamous monster Shelob appears as a woman in Shadow of War here.