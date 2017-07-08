Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Voice Cast Revealed

The voice cast for this year's Lord of the Rings game Middle-earth: Shadow of War has been revealed, and it includes some big names.

Prolific voice actor Troy Baker returns as Talion, while Westworld's Alastair Duncan is also coming back in his role as Celebrimbor. Laura Bailey (Injustice 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End) plays the "elite assassin," Eltariel. Additionally, Kumail Ninjiani (Silicon Valley, Mass Effect: Andromeda) and Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead) have parts in Shadow of War. Another thing to note is that Baker is the game's Performance Capture Director, in addition to his starring role as Talion.

In addition to announcing the voice cast, Warner Bros. revealed it will host a panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this month where some of the voice actors will appear to discuss their roles. Additionally, creative director Michel de Plater will be there to show off "never-before-seen content" from Shadow of War.

The panel takes place Friday, July 21, starting at 2 PM and running for an hour.

In other news, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is free to try right now on Xbox One and PC, while the Game of the Year Edition is discounted significantly on all systems now. Shadow of Mordor players can import their strongest Nemesis and Follower to Shadow of War. You can learn more about this in the trailer above.

Shadow of War launches on October 10 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. You can read more about the game in our E3 2017 preview here, and you can watch 30 minutes of gameplay here.