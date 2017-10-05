Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is the follow-up to 2014's Shadow of Mordor. It once again follows the adventures of Talion, who is still infused with the spirit of the elf lord Celebrimbor. With a new Ring of Power in his grasp, he wages war against the newly returned Sauron and his growing armies.

With the game's release date set for October 10 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, we've compiled our most important features and gameplay videos detailing everything you need to know about Shadow of War. Check back often as we update this article with our in-depth review, additional articles, and videos.

The Review

"One of the first people you meet in Shadow of War is a woman with midnight black hair and a dress torn in intentionally strategic locations. You'll then learn that she's a version of Shelob, a giant deadly spider creature. The game explains her mysterious human form in time, and while fans of Lord of the Rings lore might have trouble embracing this unique interpretation of Tolkien storytelling, it shows that Shadow of War is a game that's willing to take risks with its source material. And, in a way, this example represents the full arc of the game: off-putting in the beginning, disappointing in the end, but seeing how they explain it all is an exciting ride." -- Justin Haywald [Full review]

Features

Like its predecessor, Shadow of War utilizes the Nemesis system, a unique mechanic that allows the artificial intelligence of enemies to remember your interactions and react accordingly. However, this latest iteration now allows you to gain followers and plan out complex strategies to complete missions. For more about the Nemesis system, as well as the game's general mechanics and narrative, check out the features below:

