Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Lets You Import Your Strongest Nemesis From Shadow Of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis system created enemies that would get stronger if they defeated you. This meant that you'd encounter the same Orc over and over, and they'd evolve and remember you. Even though Shadow of Mordor is several years old and its sequel, Shadow of War, is coming out this year, your Nemesis isn't lost to time: WB Games announced today that you can import your strongest Nemesis and Follower to Shadow of War.

The developer recently released an update to Shadow of Mordor that adds a mode called Nemesis Forge, which selects your strongest Nemesis and Follower to bring over to the new game. The Orcs will come over with all of the armor, scars, and marks that they acquired during your playthrough of Shadow of Mordor. You can see the Nemesis Forge trailer above.

It is unclear at the moment if Nemesis Forge supports importing a character cross-platform, like from PS4 to Xbox One. Also worth noting is that Nemesis Forge is only available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of Shadow of Mordor. The Xbox 360 and PS3 versions do not have the Nemesis system.

If you haven't played Shadow of Mordor yet, now's a good time to try it out. You can play it for free from today, July 6, until Sunday, July 9, on Xbox One and PC. It's also on sale right now for 80% off on the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store, and Steam, bringing the price to just $4.

Shadow of War, meanwhile, launches on October 10 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. You can read more about the game in our E3 2017 preview here, and you can watch 30 minutes of gameplay here.