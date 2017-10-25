Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War DLC Expansions Announced, Here's What They Add

Warner Bros. has announced a slate of DLC for Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The publisher detailed the additional content in a new trailer, which provides a look at the new tribes and story campaigns players can experience soon.

Developer Monolith will add four expansions to the game, two of which come in the form of new tribes. First is the Slaughter tribe, a "gruesome" tribe of Orcs that are "capable of ambushing players at any point." The expansion will launch this November and introduces new missions, a new fortress with an Overlord throne room, monuments, outposts, and new Epic and Legendary Orcs.

That will be followed by the Outlaw tribe, which is set to launch this December. The Outlaw tribe is "home to the most rebellious warriors in Orc society." Like the previous tribe expansion, it adds new missions, Epic and Legendary Orcs, and a new tribe fortress with Overlord throne room, monuments, and outposts.

The remaining two expansions are story campaigns that will launch in 2018. The Blade of Galadriel campaign releases in February and puts players in the role of Eltarie, an "elite assassin" who wields dual Elven blades and can "harness the Light of Galadriel with a host of deadly new combat abilities, skills, and gear." The expansion also adds new Nemesis characters like Flint and Tinder and the Slayer of the Dead.

The second story expansion launches in May and is dubbed Desolation of Mordor. In this campaign, players assume the role of Baranor and "command the forces of Man against a new Orc threat to the East." The expansion also lets players craft new gear and takes them to a brand-new region, the Desert of Lithlad

The Slaughter Tribe, Outlaw Tribe, and Blade of Galadriel expansions will be available to purchase individually for $15, while the Desolation of Mordor DLC will cost $20. Warner Bros. is also offering a $40 season pass that will net you all four expansions when they become available. Players who purchased the $100 Gold Edition of Middle-earth: Shadow of War will get the DLC packs for no additional cost.