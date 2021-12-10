Microsoft's Season Of Xbox Offers Discounts And Rewards On Multiple Games

Microsoft is celebrating the holidays with a new Season of Xbox event. The publisher will be offering a big collection of free game updates, new content, discounts, and more with Season of Xbox. All players have to do is go to Rewards on their Xbox console now to start earning points for browsing the collection on offer.

"With new characters, levels, skins, modes, and more, you can end the year playing the games you love in totally new ways," said Global Marketing Manager of Xbox Archie Heaton. Microsoft is also hosting two new sales during the Season of Xbox event.

First up, the Add-On Sale features more than 150 bits of extra content, including new maps, season passes, at up to 60% off their normal price. Then there's the Free to Play Sale, which will offer new content and virtual currency for free-to-play games at up to 50% off. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also continue to get 10% off on any add-ons they buy for titles in the Xbox Game Pass, even after December 16 when the sale ends.

Microsoft will be sharing weekly updates, but here's a full list of everything to come:

FIFA 22 : Receive an untradable Next Generation Player item in FIFA Ultimate Team starting December 15 when you play FIFA 22 by January 14, 2022.

: Receive an untradable Next Generation Player item in FIFA Ultimate Team starting December 15 when you play FIFA 22 by January 14, 2022. Battlefield 2042 : Festive forces are taking over the world of Battlefield 2042 in Attack of the Elves, a brand-new holiday themed experience featured in Portal from December 16, 2021 to January 6, 2022. It’s a 32-player infection mode where Team Santa will battle against Team Elves for victory. Join this epic holiday battle starting December 16.

: Festive forces are taking over the world of Battlefield 2042 in Attack of the Elves, a brand-new holiday themed experience featured in Portal from December 16, 2021 to January 6, 2022. It’s a 32-player infection mode where Team Santa will battle against Team Elves for victory. Join this epic holiday battle starting December 16. Grand Theft Auto Online : Discover the ever-evolving world of Grand Theft Auto Online and climb the criminal ranks of Los Santos and Blaine County in the ultimate shared Online experience.

: Discover the ever-evolving world of Grand Theft Auto Online and climb the criminal ranks of Los Santos and Blaine County in the ultimate shared Online experience. NBA 2K22 : The clock is winding down and winter is upon us. But while others prepare for the cold, NBA 2K22 is just starting to heat up. In Season 3, players will be exposed to new rewards, modes, and a brisk environment. Prove you have what it takes to be a go-to player in the clutch and show that you’ve got ice in your veins.

: The clock is winding down and winter is upon us. But while others prepare for the cold, NBA 2K22 is just starting to heat up. In Season 3, players will be exposed to new rewards, modes, and a brisk environment. Prove you have what it takes to be a go-to player in the clutch and show that you’ve got ice in your veins. Apex Legends : Winter Express returns from December 7 to 21! This mode features three squads fighting to control the World’s Edge train that will be decked out in holiday cheer.

: Winter Express returns from December 7 to 21! This mode features three squads fighting to control the World’s Edge train that will be decked out in holiday cheer. Fallout 76 : The Night of the Moth update has arrived in Appalachia! This update brings the new Mothman Equinox seasonal event, Season 7: Dr. Zorbo’s Revenge and a multitude of quality-of-life improvements. Free for Fallout 76 players.

: The Night of the Moth update has arrived in Appalachia! This update brings the new Mothman Equinox seasonal event, Season 7: Dr. Zorbo’s Revenge and a multitude of quality-of-life improvements. Free for Fallout 76 players. Human: Fall Flat: Laboratory, Human Fall Flat’s latest level, began experimentation yesterday and can be played for free if you own the game or with Xbox Game Pass.