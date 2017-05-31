Microsoft's Netflix-Style Xbox Game Pass Launches Today For Everyone

Following its early release for Xbox Live Gold members (and testers before that), the Xbox One's Netflix-style subscription program, Xbox Game Pass, launched for everyone today.

Beginning today, everyone can sign up for an Xbox Game Pass membership, starting with a 14-day free trial. There are more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games in the catalog, including Halo 5: Guardians, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, and Payday 2, BioShock Infinite, and so many more. You don't stream the games, but instead download them, so you may want to consider investing in an external hard drive solution if you're planning to pick up a lot of the games.

Microsoft has said it plans to add more games to the catalog every month, and some could drop out.

If you're enjoying a game and want to own it permanently, you'll save 20 percent on game purchases and 10 percent on DLC. This only applies to Xbox One games and expansions.

You can sign up for Xbox Game Pass here, while Microsoft will offer subscription cards at brick-and-mortar retailers later this year.

It appears Xbox Game Pass is off to a good start, as Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said initial sign-ups were "really strong."

You can see all of the Xbox Game Pass titles right here.