Microsoft's Joseph Staten Teases Something, And People Think It's A Halo Infinite Trailer

Microsoft's Joseph Staten, who recently joined the Halo Infinite development team to help finish the game, has shared a teaser for what some people believe is a new trailer.

Staten posted a cryptic image on Twitter with the caption, "Summary of my week." The image appears to show several "sequences" from what some believe might be a new video for Halo Infinite. Officially, Staten provided no context for his tweet.

Summary of my week: pic.twitter.com/wfX9WyWW9p — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) May 8, 2021

If it is indeed a new trailer for Halo Infinite, it would be the first major one since last summer's campaign reveal. We've seen some images from multiplayer, but no video yet. It's also possible that Staten is teasing something else entirely.

Intriguingly, Staten just recently said that he understands people might be growing tired of 343's lengthy blog posts about Halo Infinite and instead want to see some new footage. Thankfully, this might be right around the corner. "The great news is that Summer i.e., game industry event season, is just around the corner--and there are glorious plans afoot," he teased.

Staten returned to the Halo development team last summer to help 343 Industries finish and release the game. Staten is a Halo veteran who worked on the franchise at Bungie before having a central role in the creation of Destiny. He later returned to Microsoft and worked on a number of games, including Crackdown 3, before re-joining the Halo development team.

Given that Halo Infinite is due for release in Fall 2021, it's about time that Microsoft shows off the game properly; here's to hoping that happens sooner rather than later.

The game will be free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, while multiplayer is a completely free-to-play offering.